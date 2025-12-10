When history takes flight... in a video game!

A collaboration between heritage and digital creation

As part of their course, third-year Video Games students from the ESMA Toulouse campus had the opportunity to work with the association Les Amis de l’Envol des Pionniers, which promotes the history of Aéropostale and its heroes. Their mission: to design and develop two educational video games designed to enhance the cultural activities offered by the museum.

In just six weeks of production, the teams designed two fun experiences that are accessible, educational and faithful to the pioneering spirit of postal aviation. A real creative and technical challenge, successfully met.