When history takes flight... in a video game!

In just a month and a half, third-year students on the Video Games course at ESMA Toulouse took up an ambitious challenge: to design two educational video games based on the Aéropostale epic for the L'Envol des Pionniers museum. Presented for the first time at the Des Étoiles et des Ailes festival on 22 and 23 November, the games were a great success with the public and professionals alike. A rewarding collaboration, at the crossroads of history, culture and video games.
A collaboration between heritage and digital creation
As part of their course, third-year Video Games students from the ESMA Toulouse campus had the opportunity to work with the association Les Amis de l’Envol des Pionniers, which promotes the history of Aéropostale and its heroes. Their mission: to design and develop two educational video games designed to enhance the cultural activities offered by the museum.
In just six weeks of production, the teams designed two fun experiences that are accessible, educational and faithful to the pioneering spirit of postal aviation. A real creative and technical challenge, successfully met.
The Des Étoiles et des Ailes Festival: the ideal setting for a first presentation
The games were unveiled to the public on 22 and 23 Novemberat the Des Étoiles et des Ailes Festival, a key event dedicated to aviation, space and aeronautics. Every year, this festival brings together enthusiasts, families, professionals and the curious to offer a wide range of events, exhibitions and meetings around the world of aviation.
The L’Envol des Pionniersmuseum , a place steeped in history retracing the saga of l’Aéropostale and legendary figures such as Saint-Exupéry, plays a central role. The games developed by ESMA’s students fit perfectly into this dynamic of transmission and innovative cultural mediation.
Two games to explore Aéropostale in a fun way
Here are the two video games created by our young talents:
The Pioneers’ Workshop
In this adventure, players are invited to enter the world of mechanics and aeronautical design.
“Welcome to the Pioneer Workshop! Assemble and customise your aircraft from interchangeable historical parts: engine, wings, fuselage, paintwork… Each choice influences the history of your aircraft. You’ll leave with a souvenir of your unique creation!
This game highlights the technical dimension of aviation, while allowing the public to leave with a personalised creation, a real bridge between past and present.
Directors: Hugo Howard, Quentin Rogue, Dorian Beaumont, Astrid Brun, Julie Bris, Dylan Lomonaco, Prune Moynat, Liam Mamby
Also check out the game’s trailer:
The Line
In this game, players take on the role of an Aéropostale pilot, confronted with the dangers and constraints of the great air crossings.
“Play as an Aéropostale pilot! In this race against time, brave the elements on the iconic routes that have marked its history to deliver the mail safely to its destination: between managing your fuel and staying on course, don’t let the vagaries of the weather get the better of you!
An immersive game focusing on the tension of piloting, strategy and decision-making.
Directors: Manon Bernard, Maelys Tourtebatte,Tanguy Borivant, Julien Ferrere, Shorray Bisengaliev, Raphaëlle Accomiato, Sophie Sudrie
More than positive results for this first event
It was a resounding success. Visitors responded enthusiastically, seduced by this playful approach to history, and the interest generated exceeded expectations. Several professionals from the museum sector expressed their curiosity about this form of gamification of heritage, proof that video games are becoming an increasingly popular tool for cultural mediation.
For the students, the results are extremely positive: new professional contacts, concrete recognition of their work and, above all, an official invitation to take part in the museum’s next major event, Le Noël de l’Envol des Pionniers, to be held on 21 December.
Professional experience at the heart of ESMA’s teaching methods
This project is a perfect illustration of ESMA’s teaching methods, which are based on real-life situations. The students were able to use their skills in game design, gameplay, UI, programming, project management and communication, while responding to real customer specifications.
Over and above the creative aspect, this collaboration considerably enriched their CVs with real-life work experience for a recognised cultural institution. A decisive step in their journey towards a career in video games. The project was supervised by Eve Cabanie, who teaches video games at the Toulouse campus.
See you on 21 December to discover the games
For all those who would like to discover these creations and immerse themselves in the history of l’Aéropostale through video games, meet up on 21 December at 6 Rue Jacqueline Auriol, 31400 Toulouse, for the Envol des Pionniers Christmas.
It’s a great opportunity to discover Toulouse’s history in a different way, while admiring the superb work produced by ESMA students.
