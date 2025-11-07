Impact Month 2025 Immersive promises: public experiences

- Published 11.07.2025
- type Conferences
- campus Rennes
How are the creative industries involved in social, ecological and technological transitions? How do they renew audiences' experiences? Every month, the Lab des Écoles Créatives brings researchers and creators together to discuss these issues, through events that explore the links between cinema, animation, video games, design, illustration and photography.
The meeting will be held in Rennes on 21 November.
Researchers and creators from the video game, 3D and transmedia industries will be discussing the role of immersion in contemporary creation. How are these new forms of experience transforming narratives and interactions? How do they help to raise awareness of heritage, the living world and major social issues?
The day will alternate keynotes, round tables, interviews and demonstrations to bring together artistic and technological expertise, and open the debate on the prospects for the cultural and creative industries at a time of technological hybridization.
On the programme
11.00-11.30 – The Lab’s research
Technological promises and the renewal of narratives, with Sandra Mellot, director of research at the Écoles Créatives, and Fanny Duhem, educational and research engineer, doctoral student at the CNAM.
11.30am-1pm – Round table: Cultural immersion
Immersive devices for heritage and culture.
With Florent Laroche, lecturer (HDR) and engineer at Centrale Nantes, specialist in 3D and heritage; Maxime Neveu, digital designer and creative coder, deputy director of MAAP France; Marc Petit, tech and innovation consultant for Moment Factory, former CG expert for Epic Games, Autodesk and Fabric Engines.
14h30-15h30 – Interview & demo: Emotion and interaction
With Léa Dedola, PhD in audiovisual and communication studies, who leads scientific and artistic projects on the emotional dialogue between users and interactive works.
3.45pm-5pm – Duo Research & Creation: immersion in the game
Rachel Dufossé, Game Artist at Wild Wits Games, and Edwige Lelièvre, Doctor of Digital Arts and Game Director at MD Studio.
Écoles Créatives – Rennes Campus
50 Rue Jules Andrade, 35000 Rennes
