Update on the 3D animated film selections for September 2025

- Published 10.02.2025
- type Awards and selections
- Training 3D Animation & FX
Discover the short films by our 3D Animation and Special Effects students, selected and awarded at numerous festivals around the world in September 2025..
Allégeance
- Selected at the TAF Thessaloniki Animation Festival, Greece
Boots and Bounties
- Sélected at the TAF FESTIVAL D’ANIMATION DE THESSALONIQUE, Grèce
Cartagène
- Selected at SPARK ANIMATION, Canada
- Selected at the AMERICAN FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL, USA
Colis Suspect
- Sélected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL ANIMARTE, Brésil
Corail
- Selected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL ANIMARTE, Brésil
- Selected at the TAF FESTIVAL D’ANIMATION DE THESSALONIQUE, Grèce
Coup de soleil
- Selected at the INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF COMICS AND ANIMATION, Norway
- Selected at the ANIMARTE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL, Brazil
- Selected at TAF Thessaloniki Animation Festival, Greece
Dawn
- Selected at the ANIMARTE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL, Brazil
- Selected at SLASH FILM FESTIVAL, Austria
- Selected at ANIMAZE INTERNATIONAL ANIMATION FESTIVAL, Montreal
- Selected at the INTERNATIONAL NATURE IMAGE FESTIVAL, Portugal
- Selectedat the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL SÉQUENCE COURT MÉTRAGE, France
El Dodorado
- Selected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE LA BANDE DESSINÉE ET DE L’ANIMATION, Norvège
- Selected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL ANIMARTE, Brésil
- Selected at the ANIMARE CARTOON FILM FESTIVAL, Italie
- Selected at the TAF FESTIVAL D’ANIMATION DE THESSALONIQUE, Grèce
- Wins the Korterraza Txiki and Korterraza Txiki Araba awards at the KORTERRAZA SHORTFILM FESTIVAL, France
Equinox
- Selected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL ANIMARTE, Brésil
- Selected at the TAF FESTIVAL D’ANIMATION DE THESSALONIQUE, Grèce
Inner
- Selected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL ANIMARTE, Brésil
Inspecteur Gallimard
- Selected at the TAF Thessaloniki Animation Festival, Grèce
Johanne
- Selected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL ANIMARTE, Brésil
L’armure
- Selected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE LA BANDE DESSINÉE ET DE L’ANIMATION, Norvège
- Selected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL ANIMARTE, Brésil
Les Lucioles
- Selected at the WOMAN, LIFE, FREEDOM FILM FESTIVAL, Australie
- Selected at the CINANIMA, Portugal
- Selected at the TAF Thessaloniki Animation Festival, Grèce
- Selected at the FEMALE EYE FILM FESTIVAL, Canada
- Selected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL SÉQUENCE COURT MÉTRAGE, France
Quack !
- Selected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL ANIMARTE, Brésil
- Selected at the TAF FESTIVAL D’ANIMATION DE THESSALONIQUE, Grèce
Red
- Selected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE LA BANDE DESSINÉE ET DE L’ANIMATION, Norvège
- Selected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL ANIMARTE, Brésil
Reven
- Selected at the CORTOONS FESTIVAL GANDIA, Espagne
- Selected at the UPPSALA SHORT FILM FESTIVAL, Suède
- Selected at the ABYCINE – ALBACETE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, Espagne
- Selected at the TAF Thessaloniki Animation Festival, Grèce
- Selected at the SCHOOL CINÉMA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, Inde
Rushmore
- Selected at the SPARK ANIMATION, Canada
Tailless
- Selected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL ANIMARTE, Brésil
- Selected at the TAF Thessaloniki Animation Festival, Grèce
Tricot de Corps
- Selected at the TAF Thessaloniki Animation Festival, Grèce
- Selected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL SÉQUENCE COURT MÉTRAGE, France
Trash
- Selected at the CORTOONS FESTIVAL GANDIA, Espagne
- Selected at the FESTIVAL DU FILM COURT DE VILLEURBANNE, France
- Selected at the MANCHESTER ANIMATION FESTIVAL, Royaume-Uni
- Selected at the XIAMEN INTERNATIONAL ANIMATION FESTIVAL, Chine
Wilson
- Selected at the TAF FESTIVAL D’ANIMATION DE THESSALONIQUE, Grèce
