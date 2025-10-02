Play

Update on the 3D animated film selections for September 2025

prix et selections du mois header

Discover the short films by our 3D Animation and Special Effects students, selected and awarded at numerous festivals around the world in September 2025..

Allégeance

  • Selected at the TAF Thessaloniki Animation Festival, Greece
extrait film 3d 2024 allégeance
Allégeance - ESMA 2024

Boots and Bounties

  • Sélected at the TAF FESTIVAL D’ANIMATION DE THESSALONIQUE, Grèce
boots and bounties film 3d esma
Boots and Bounties - ESMA 2024

Cartagène

  • Selected at SPARK ANIMATION, Canada
  • Selected at the AMERICAN FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL, USA
miniature à venir
Cartagène - ESMA 2024

Colis Suspect

  • Sélected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL ANIMARTE, Brésil
extrait film colis suspect
Colis Suspect - ESMA 2024

Corail

  • Selected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL ANIMARTE, Brésil
  • Selected at the TAF FESTIVAL D’ANIMATION DE THESSALONIQUE, Grèce
extrait film corail esma 2024 3d
Corail - ESMA 2024

Coup de soleil

  • Selected at the INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF COMICS AND ANIMATION, Norway
  • Selected at the ANIMARTE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL, Brazil
  • Selected at TAF Thessaloniki Animation Festival, Greece
extrait film coup de soleil esma 3d 2024
Coup de soleil - ESMA 2024

Dawn

  • Selected at the ANIMARTE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL, Brazil
  • Selected at SLASH FILM FESTIVAL, Austria
  • Selected at ANIMAZE INTERNATIONAL ANIMATION FESTIVAL, Montreal
  • Selected at the INTERNATIONAL NATURE IMAGE FESTIVAL, Portugal
  • Selectedat the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL SÉQUENCE COURT MÉTRAGE, France
extrait film 3d 2024 dawn esma
Dawn - ESMA 2024

El Dodorado

  • Selected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE LA BANDE DESSINÉE ET DE L’ANIMATION, Norvège
  • Selected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL ANIMARTE, Brésil
  • Selected at the ANIMARE CARTOON FILM FESTIVAL, Italie
  • Selected at the TAF FESTIVAL D’ANIMATION DE THESSALONIQUE, Grèce
  • Wins the Korterraza Txiki and Korterraza Txiki Araba awards at the KORTERRAZA SHORTFILM FESTIVAL, France
extrait film 3d 2024 el dodorado
El Dodorado - ESMA 2024

Equinox

  • Selected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL ANIMARTE, Brésil
  • Selected at the TAF FESTIVAL D’ANIMATION DE THESSALONIQUE, Grèce
extrait film 3d 2024 equinox
Equinox - ESMA 2024

Inner

  • Selected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL ANIMARTE, Brésil
extrait film 3d 2024 inner
Inner - ESMA 2024

Inspecteur Gallimard

  • Selected at the TAF Thessaloniki Animation Festival, Grèce
extrait film 3d 2024 esma inspecteur gallimard
Inspecteur Gallimard - ESMA 2024

Johanne

  • Selected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL ANIMARTE, Brésil
extrait film 3d 2024 johanne
Johanne - ESMA 2024

L’armure

  • Selected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE LA BANDE DESSINÉE ET DE L’ANIMATION, Norvège
  • Selected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL ANIMARTE, Brésil
extrait film l'amrure 3d 2024
L’armure - ESMA 2024

Les Lucioles

  • Selected at the WOMAN, LIFE, FREEDOM FILM FESTIVAL, Australie
  • Selected at the CINANIMA, Portugal
  • Selected at the TAF Thessaloniki Animation Festival, Grèce
  • Selected at the FEMALE EYE FILM FESTIVAL, Canada
  • Selected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL SÉQUENCE COURT MÉTRAGE, France
extrait film 3d 2024 esma les lucioles
Les Lucioles - ESMA 2024

Quack !

  • Selected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL ANIMARTE, Brésil
  • Selected at the TAF FESTIVAL D’ANIMATION DE THESSALONIQUE, Grèce
extrait film 3d 2024 quack
Quack ! - ESMA 2024

Red

  • Selected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE LA BANDE DESSINÉE ET DE L’ANIMATION, Norvège
  • Selected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL ANIMARTE, Brésil
extrait film esma 2024 3d red
Red - ESMA 2024

Reven

  • Selected at the CORTOONS FESTIVAL GANDIA, Espagne
  • Selected at the UPPSALA SHORT FILM FESTIVAL, Suède
  • Selected at the ABYCINE – ALBACETE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, Espagne
  • Selected at the TAF Thessaloniki Animation Festival, Grèce
  • Selected at the SCHOOL CINÉMA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, Inde
extrait film reven 2024
Reven - ESMA 2024

Rushmore

  • Selected at the SPARK ANIMATION, Canada
extrait film 3d 2024 esma rush more
Rushmore - ESMA 2024

Tailless

  • Selected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL ANIMARTE, Brésil
  • Selected at the TAF Thessaloniki Animation Festival, Grèce
tailless extrait film 3d 2024 esma
Tailless - ESMA 2024

Tricot de Corps

  • Selected at the TAF Thessaloniki Animation Festival, Grèce
  • Selected at the FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL SÉQUENCE COURT MÉTRAGE, France
extrait film 3d esma 2024 tricot de corps
Tricot de Corps - ESMA 2024

Trash

  • Selected at the CORTOONS FESTIVAL GANDIA, Espagne
  • Selected at the FESTIVAL DU FILM COURT DE VILLEURBANNE, France
  • Selected at the MANCHESTER ANIMATION FESTIVAL, Royaume-Uni
  • Selected at the XIAMEN INTERNATIONAL ANIMATION FESTIVAL, Chine
trash extrait 2
Trash - ESMA 2024

Wilson

  • Selected at the TAF FESTIVAL D’ANIMATION DE THESSALONIQUE, Grèce
extrait film esma 2024 wilson
Wilson - ESMA 2024

Discover all the news

Discover