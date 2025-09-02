Results of the Rookie Awards 2025: ESMA triumphs and takes the whole podium!

Trash takes first place, just behind Dawn!

And it was the film Trash (ESMA 2024) that captivated the judges with its creativity, impeccable animation and gripping story! Directed by Gregory BOUZID, Maxime CRANÇON, Robin DELAPORTE, Matteo DURAND, Romain FLEISCHER, Alexis LE RAL, Margaux LUTZ and Fanny VECCHIE, this short film follows the frantic adventures of a rat and a pigeon, caught up in a merciless battle as they make their way through the streets of a ruined city.

Paced by a never-ending sequence shot, driven by bold art direction and powerful visual storytelling , Trash takes the coveted top spot, topping this year’s competition.