Results of the Rookie Awards 2025: ESMA triumphs and takes the whole podium!

The long-awaited results of the Rookie Awards, celebrating emerging talent in animation and the digital arts, have just been announced for the Film of the Year in 3D Animation category. For this 15th edition, ESMA occupies all the places on the podium, with no less than 4 films honoured!
Trash takes first place, just behind Dawn!
And it was the film Trash (ESMA 2024) that captivated the judges with its creativity, impeccable animation and gripping story! Directed by Gregory BOUZID, Maxime CRANÇON, Robin DELAPORTE, Matteo DURAND, Romain FLEISCHER, Alexis LE RAL, Margaux LUTZ and Fanny VECCHIE, this short film follows the frantic adventures of a rat and a pigeon, caught up in a merciless battle as they make their way through the streets of a ruined city.
Paced by a never-ending sequence shot, driven by bold art direction and powerful visual storytelling , Trash takes the coveted top spot, topping this year’s competition.
In second place, Dawn (ESMA 2024) also won over the jury members, who were undoubtedly impressed by the finesse of its animation and visual effects. Directed by Marie PRADEILLES, Lucas JONCKHEERE, Apolline ROYER, Noah MERCIER, Matthieu DEJOUX, Maxime FORESTIER, Lorys STORA, and YuFang CHANG, Dawn follows the intense journey of a turtle that must cross the sand to reach the ocean and face increasingly daunting obstacles.
Rooted in natural realism, the work manages to convey a striking authenticity, magnifying the details of its environment (the grainy sand was a particularly complex challenge), while cultivating a suffocating atmosphere.
Two ESMA films in the rest of the awards list
The first to be listed among the “Highly Commended” projects, Colis Suspect (ESMA 2024) came in third place. With its offbeat humour inspired by Hollywood classics, the directors of this short film – Antoine CARAYOL, Thomas GARANDEL, Nicolas GRADELLE-LLAURENSOU, Martin HOFFMANN, Célina MALLEDANT, Loïc NIVET, Léo PENNARD and Quentin RENOUX – have created a unique universe where suspense meets the absurd.
The quality of the renderings, the originality of the concept and the subtlety of the tone enabled the film to come out on top in a high-flying competition.
Finally, on a more dramatic note, Sleeping with the Fishes (ESMA 2024) was also recognized and awarded in the “Highly Commended” selection. Ranked fifth, this short film directed by Nicolas KNOLL, Lucas WALLEZ, Manon SEVE, Camille COLONNA D’ISTRIA, Giulia GIGANTE, Justine GAULT, Noa LAVINO, and Marion ROBE stood out for its treatment of a profound subject, combining emotion and tragedy with accuracy.
Supported by meticulous animation, the film offers a visual experience full of sensitivity and depth, accentuated by visual effects and a unique aesthetic, making Sleeping with the Fishes a memorable project for judges and audiences alike.
ESMA takes the entire podium!
This is the first time that ESMA has monopolized the top three spots in the highly prestigious Rookies Awards, illustrating the breadth of talent among the school’s students in the field of 3D animation, as well as the steady rise in the quality of its training.
This recognition highlights the students’ creativity and rewards the risks they took and the boldness they showed in their final projects. This unprecedented achievement is the culmination of years of hard work. A huge congratulations to all the students, as well as to the teachers, who are always passionately committed to the success and excellent training of our students, with unwavering dedication!
