France Design Week 2025: a virtual exhibition on the question of useful or futile design

France Design Week, a national showcase for design

Every year, France Design Week is an event that aims to highlight the diversity of design practices and approaches throughout France. Conferences, exhibitions, workshops and meetings punctuate this unifying event, which brings together a wide range of players in the creative and professional fabric of design.

For its 6ᵉ edition, under the theme “Design Utile”, the Écoles Créatives network is joining the national dynamic with a novel project: a virtual exhibition, accessible free of charge online for the duration of the event.

The Écoles Créatives network initiates a virtual exhibition

Spearheaded by two of the network’s flagship schools (ESMA and IFFDEC, both offering courses in graphic design and interior architecture), the project illustrates the ability of the Écoles Créatives to pool talent and expertise. By joining forces, teachers, students, alumni and partners have come up with an original exhibition that questions the role of design in our lives. Entitled “Design utile, design futile?”, the exhibition takes the form of a dedicated website, designed as a journey through three interactive rooms. The initiative gives a voice both to professionals in the sector (alumni and partners) and to students, whose projects bear witness to the vitality and creativity of the next generation.