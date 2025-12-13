ESMA on board tram line 5: a creative inauguration not to be missed!

- Published 12.13.2025
- type School
- campus Montpellier
Summarize with:
On Saturday 20 December 2025, the city of Montpellier celebrates the inauguration of line 5 of its tramway! To mark the occasion, the ESMA campus (served by the line) is opening its doors wide and inviting the public to experience an immersion into the heart of creation. The school is joining in the festivities to showcase its courses, its talent and its artistic world, in a campus that is now more accessible than ever.
Saturday 20 December from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.
A campus open to all for the inauguration
To celebrate the arrival of line 5, the ESMA campus will be exceptionally open to the public from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.
Curious people, creative enthusiasts, future students or just visitors: everyone is invited to come through the school’s doors to discover the wealth of projects created by our students.
This opening is fully in keeping with the spirit of the event supported by the TAM, Montpellier Méditerranée Métropole and the region’s cultural players, including Créature.s Créatrice.s, who are working together to make this inauguration a festive, accessible and creative highlight.
An immersive programme at the heart of student creations
Throughout the afternoon, the campus will vibrate to the rhythm of student projects, with a programme designed for all audiences:
Film screenings
Visitors will be able to watch screenings of 3D animation films made by ESMA students, as well as traditional cinema films designed by students from CinéCréatis, a school in the Écoles Créatives network. It’s a great opportunity to discover the diversity of styles and worlds explored by young audiovisual creators.
Video game playtest
Gaming enthusiasts will be able to test games developed by our Video Games students. Gameplay, art direction, interactive storytelling: these projects reflect the technical and creative expertise taught on campus.
Exhibitions of work
Finally, several areas will be devoted to an exhibition of work from the Graphic Design, Interior Architecture and Illustration Concept Art courses: sketches, concepts, finished projects: an inspiring panorama of the skills developed at ESMA.
Line 5: a major asset for students and campus life
The arrival of line 5 of the tramway represents a major step forward in the daily lives of our students. A better-connected campus means greater comfort, smoother journeys and better connections with the other districts of Montpellier.
Itis also a powerful symbol: that of a campus that is fully integrated into the urban, cultural and creative dynamic of the city.
By joining this inauguration, ESMA is affirming its local roots and its role as a key player in Montpellier’s cultural life, working with the institutions and partners that promote creativity in the area.
Come and celebrate creation with us!
Whether you’re discovering line 5 for the first time or you’d like to explore a place dedicated to the creative professions, ESMA warmly invites you to come and celebrate this inauguration on its campus.
There will be plenty of opportunities to meet people, make discoveries, chat and marvel.
Practical info :
- Saturday 20 December from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm
- ESMA Campus: 1 place Niki de Saint Phalle, 34070 Montpellier
- Accessible via the new tramway line 5, Cité Créative stop
Find the full programme of the inauguration on the dedicated website.
Discover all the news
-
Video Game
When history takes flight... in a video game!12.10.2025
-
3D Animation & FX
Update on the 3D animated film selections for November 202512.01.2025
-
3D Animation & FX
ESMA and CréaTVty: a successful partnership, with three films winning prizes in the second edition!11.18.2025
-
Impact Month 2025 Immersive promises: public experiences11.07.2025
-
3D Animation & FX
Update on the 3D animated film selections for October 202511.04.2025
-
THE ROOKIES 2025: ESMA back among the world's top creative schools11.03.2025