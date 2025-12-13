ESMA on board tram line 5: a creative inauguration not to be missed!

Line 5: a major asset for students and campus life

The arrival of line 5 of the tramway represents a major step forward in the daily lives of our students. A better-connected campus means greater comfort, smoother journeys and better connections with the other districts of Montpellier.

Itis also a powerful symbol: that of a campus that is fully integrated into the urban, cultural and creative dynamic of the city.

By joining this inauguration, ESMA is affirming its local roots and its role as a key player in Montpellier’s cultural life, working with the institutions and partners that promote creativity in the area.

Come and celebrate creation with us!

Whether you’re discovering line 5 for the first time or you’d like to explore a place dedicated to the creative professions, ESMA warmly invites you to come and celebrate this inauguration on its campus.

There will be plenty of opportunities to meet people, make discoveries, chat and marvel.

Practical info :

Saturday 20 December from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm

ESMA Campus: 1 place Niki de Saint Phalle, 34070 Montpellier

Accessible via the new tramway line 5, Cité Créative stop

Find the full programme of the inauguration on the dedicated website.