ESMA on board tram line 5: a creative inauguration not to be missed!

esma ligne5 2560x1120 v2
  • Published 12.13.2025
  • type School
  • campus Montpellier

On Saturday 20 December 2025, the city of Montpellier celebrates the inauguration of line 5 of its tramway! To mark the occasion, the ESMA campus (served by the line) is opening its doors wide and inviting the public to experience an immersion into the heart of creation. The school is joining in the festivities to showcase its courses, its talent and its artistic world, in a campus that is now more accessible than ever.

Saturday 20 December from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Address ESMA Campus: 1 place Niki de Saint Phalle, 34070 Montpellier
available by the new tramway line 5, Cité Créative stop
tam inauguration
Inauguration of Tramway Line 5 Montpellier

A campus open to all for the inauguration

To celebrate the arrival of line 5, the ESMA campus will be exceptionally open to the public from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.
Curious people, creative enthusiasts, future students or just visitors: everyone is invited to come through the school’s doors to discover the wealth of projects created by our students.

This opening is fully in keeping with the spirit of the event supported by the TAM, Montpellier Méditerranée Métropole and the region’s cultural players, including Créature.s Créatrice.s, who are working together to make this inauguration a festive, accessible and creative highlight.

esma

An immersive programme at the heart of student creations

Throughout the afternoon, the campus will vibrate to the rhythm of student projects, with a programme designed for all audiences:

Film screenings

Visitors will be able to watch screenings of 3D animation films made by ESMA students, as well as traditional cinema films designed by students from CinéCréatis, a school in the Écoles Créatives network. It’s a great opportunity to discover the diversity of styles and worlds explored by young audiovisual creators.

projection de films

Video game playtest

Gaming enthusiasts will be able to test games developed by our Video Games students. Gameplay, art direction, interactive storytelling: these projects reflect the technical and creative expertise taught on campus.

playtest

Exhibitions of work

Finally, several areas will be devoted to an exhibition of work from the Graphic Design, Interior Architecture and Illustration Concept Art courses: sketches, concepts, finished projects: an inspiring panorama of the skills developed at ESMA.

exposition de projets design graphique esma

Line 5: a major asset for students and campus life

The arrival of line 5 of the tramway represents a major step forward in the daily lives of our students. A better-connected campus means greater comfort, smoother journeys and better connections with the other districts of Montpellier.
 Itis also a powerful symbol: that of a campus that is fully integrated into the urban, cultural and creative dynamic of the city.

By joining this inauguration, ESMA is affirming its local roots and its role as a key player in Montpellier’s cultural life, working with the institutions and partners that promote creativity in the area.

Come and celebrate creation with us!

Whether you’re discovering line 5 for the first time or you’d like to explore a place dedicated to the creative professions, ESMA warmly invites you to come and celebrate this inauguration on its campus.
 There will be plenty of opportunities to meet people, make discoveries, chat and marvel.

Practical info :

Find the full programme of the inauguration on the dedicated website.

