ESMA alumni dominate Pixar's RenderMan Art Challenge 2025

The RenderMan Art Challenge: a world-renowned competition

Every year, Pixar organises the RenderMan Art Challenge via the teams behind the RenderMan rendering engine , now recognised as a benchmark in 3D. Open to artists from all over the world, it is a veritable creative laboratory where artistic innovation, storytelling and technical mastery come together.

For the 2025 edition, the proposed theme was “First Contact”, centred on encounters with extraterrestrials. Inspired by Pixar’s latest feature film and some of the iconic characters from the Toy Story saga , which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, the theme invited participants to imagine encounters with the unknown through their own eyes.

Artistic freedom and technical rigour

Although the theme left plenty of scope for creativity (from realistic images to cartoons, from alien invasions to peaceful encounters), the technical constraints were very strict.

Competitors had to work with RenderMan, which is compatible with software such as Maya, Blender and Houdini. Using 3D models supplied by prestigious partners such as Adobe, KitBash3D, Greyscalegorilla, Ozone3D and Pixar, they were responsible for all the shading, lighting and final rendering of their scenes.

The competition also offers prestigious rewards: professional equipment (including a Dell Pro Max 16 equipped with an NVIDIA GPU), software licences (Nuke, Houdini), mentoring, Xencelabs pen displays, rendering credits and other Pixar goodies. These prizes make it a real springboard for young 3D artists.

A podium entirely occupied by ESMA alumni

Among the forty international finalists, the 2025 edition delivered an exceptional result: the first three places were won by ESMA alumni.