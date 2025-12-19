Diving into the heart of creativity: ESMA at the Journées immersives des Industries Culturelles et Créatives (Immersive Cultural and Creative Industries Days)

An event to explore the Cultural and Creative Industries

Organised by Midi Libre, the Journées immersives des Industries Culturelles et Créatives were aimed exclusively at secondary school students from the Occitanie region, who came to discover a booming sector and professions. Hundreds of students from artistic and creative disciplines took part in a series of 30-minute workshops led by professionals and specialist schools. It was a hands-on opportunity to gain a better understanding of the diversity and opportunities offered by the cultural and creative industries.

ESMA, a committed player at the heart of the CCI

For ESMA, a partner in this initiative, this event represents a unique opportunity to showcase the talents of its students and to raise awareness among high school students of the creative and technical professions that make up the richness of its courses. It is also an ideal opportunity for exchanges with professionals, future students and the curious, to demonstrate the relevance and diversity of the courses offered by the school.