Diving into the heart of creativity: ESMA at the Journées immersives des Industries Culturelles et Créatives (Immersive Cultural and Creative Industries Days)

On 11 and 12 December, ESMA took part in the Journées immersives des Industries Culturelles et Créatives, organised by Midi Libre. This was an opportunity for the school to present its courses and showcase its students' expertise in 3D animation, video games and applied arts.
An event to explore the Cultural and Creative Industries
Organised by Midi Libre, the Journées immersives des Industries Culturelles et Créatives were aimed exclusively at secondary school students from the Occitanie region, who came to discover a booming sector and professions. Hundreds of students from artistic and creative disciplines took part in a series of 30-minute workshops led by professionals and specialist schools. It was a hands-on opportunity to gain a better understanding of the diversity and opportunities offered by the cultural and creative industries.
ESMA, a committed player at the heart of the CCI
For ESMA, a partner in this initiative, this event represents a unique opportunity to showcase the talents of its students and to raise awareness among high school students of the creative and technical professions that make up the richness of its courses. It is also an ideal opportunity for exchanges with professionals, future students and the curious, to demonstrate the relevance and diversity of the courses offered by the school.
ESMA workshops
3D animated film
Visitors were able to discover the main stages in the production of a 3D animated film, from storyboarding to modelling, including animation and special effects. The screening of a short film made at the end of the course illustrated the concrete results of a collective effort, while discussions provided a better understanding of the different professions involved in animated film.
Video game
The video game workshop offered a playtest session of final year games created by students. High school students were able to test completed projects and talk to former ESMA students about the different stages in creating a game, from concept to programming and animation, while discovering the diversity of the professions involved in developing interactive experiences.
Courses in applied arts
ESMA presented a selection of projects in Illustration Concept Art, Graphic Design and Interior Architecture, highlighting the diversity and quality of its students’ work. The exhibition gave secondary school students an opportunity to discover the creative stages and professions associated with these disciplines, illustrating the wealth of career paths and professions in the artistic and creative worlds.
An inspiring and unexpected encounter
The students were also surprised to meet Benjamin Mourgues, a former ESMA student and now Mid Compositing Artist at Illogic Studios. He came to share his career path and professional experience, in particular his work on the recent Intermarché advert with its endearing wolf, which went viral around the world.
A success to be repeated
These two days were a great success, enabling ESMA to highlight the expertise of its students and the diversity of its courses. The school warmly thanks Midi Libre and the ICC for this initiative, which brings young people closer to the professions and talents of the cultural and creative industries.
