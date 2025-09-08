Axel Revidon, 3D student at ESMA, winner of the Rookie of the Year 2025 award in the Visual Effect category!

Winner out of over 7,000 students from all over the world!

As they say, good things never come singly. After the collective accolade of the school’s graduation films at the Rookies Awards 2025, it is now an individual achievement that is shining at the highest international level.

Selected from a very wide range of promising young artists from all over the world, Axel Revidon, a student in his 3rdᵉ year of 3D Animation at ESMA, stood out for the quality, precision and creative strength of his work, winning the Rookie of the Year 2025 – Visual Effectaward.