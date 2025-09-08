Axel Revidon, 3D student at ESMA, winner of the Rookie of the Year 2025 award in the Visual Effect category!

- Published 09.08.2025
- type Awards and selections
- Training 3D Animation & FX
The Rookies and their annual competition never cease to throw up some great surprises for ESMA. After the announcement of the 4 films from the school that won awards this year, a new distinction has been added to this exceptional list of winners: the Rookie of the Year 2025 award in the 'Visual Effect' category has been given to Axel Revidon, a student in his 3rd year of the 3D Animation Film course!
Winner out of over 7,000 students from all over the world!
As they say, good things never come singly. After the collective accolade of the school’s graduation films at the Rookies Awards 2025, it is now an individual achievement that is shining at the highest international level.
Selected from a very wide range of promising young artists from all over the world, Axel Revidon, a student in his 3rdᵉ year of 3D Animation at ESMA, stood out for the quality, precision and creative strength of his work, winning the Rookie of the Year 2025 – Visual Effectaward.
This prestigious recognition celebrates both his technical expertise and his unique vision. His portfolio, a true demonstration of mastery and inventiveness, won over the jury with its realism, attention to detail, and ability to bring unique creatures and characters to life.
As Axel himself points out, “Most of my projects focus on creatures and characters. I’ve spent the last year honing my skills in creating organic resources. My aim was to bring life and realism to my objects, achieving ever higher levels of detail.“
The creations on display reflect this ambition. The Cowboy, one of the most representative creations of his personal style, but also the Crab (which was a real challenge given the tight deadlines), the Hand, the Triceratops, the Conquistador (created in collaboration with Ludovic Loureiro Carrico, Louna Perer, and Clément Daures), the Armor, the Dragon (a project created in collaboration with Ludovic Loureiro Carrico, Clément Daures, Arthur Justeau, and Hugo Gerard, which was presented last year without success and reworked this year), and finally the Bison, were all remarkable achievements that allowed this young enthusiast to gain maturity, constantly push his technical and creative limits, and demonstrate his full potential.
Another triumph for ESMA!
This distinction illustrates not only Axel’s talent, but also the commitment of ESMA and its teachers to supporting and encouraging the creators of tomorrow on their path to excellence.
Congratulations to Axel on this remarkable achievement, which demonstrates that passion, rigor, and ambition pave the way to the most exciting opportunities in the world of visual effects!
Discover all the news
-
3D Animation & FX
Results of the Rookie Awards 2025: ESMA triumphs and takes the whole podium!09.02.2025
-
Video Game
Becoming a video game art director07.15.2025
-
Update on the 3D animated film selections for June 202507.03.2025
-
3D Animation & FX
Three ESMA films win awards at Lunatico! Short Film Contest07.01.2025
-
3D Animation & FX
ESMA Nantes campus joins Le Voyage à Nantes once again06.26.2025
-
Video Game
ESMA 2025 VIDEO GAMES GRAND PRIX: Two intense days to celebrate the creativity and talent of our students06.25.2025