The stages in creating an animatic

As the skeleton of the future animation project, it is essential to be able to plan and budget for the creation of an animatic very early on in the development of the project. In France, a number of grants, such as the CNC’s “Aide à l’écriture” and “Aide à la préparation”, provide partial funding for this development, which is very costly in terms of time and energy, but nonetheless crucial in unlocking the funding needed to complete the project.

It is not uncommon for producers to decide to finance part of this themselves, to make it easier to convince potential financiers.

This was the case withArco, an animated feature film recently awarded the Cristal at Annecy, where director Ugo Bienvenu and his producer Félix de Givry produced 45 minutes of animated footage on their own before signing on with Natalie Portman and her production company MountainA.

But how do you create an animatic?

Before the digital age, this tool was created on the studios’ title desks, but today it’s much easier to create quality animatics thanks to modern digital animation tools. From an organisational point of view, here’s how we recommend you create your animatic:

From the image to the editing table

The first stage in building your animatic consists of gathering your storyboard visuals and integrating them into an editing tool. There, you can define the length of the shots, and place your visuals in the order of the narrative to create a fluid story.

Defining rhythm and camera movements

With animatics, you can give your storyboard an extra dimension by integrating zooms, pans and camera movements into your project. An excellent visualisation tool, it is also a skeleton that allows the animation teams to calculate the length of shots, and the director to visualise his or her editing.

As animation is an expensive art, it is important that this first ‘version’ of the film reflects the final cut of the project as closely as possible, to avoid any loss of animation or sequences that will ultimately be unused.

Casting, sound effects and music

It is often at the animatic stage that the voices (temporary or permanent) are integrated, along with the sound effects and the beginnings of what will be the project’s soundtrack. Once again, for the sake of efficiency and to avoid wasting energy and budget. In the context of high-level projects where the characters’ mouths have to be synchronised with the dialogue (lip syncing), recording these voices upstream also allows the animation teams to work directly on the final material, avoiding iterations.