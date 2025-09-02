Point sur les sélections des films d’animation 3D pour juillet et aout 2025

- Date de publication 02.09.2025
- theme Prix et sélections
- Formation Cinéma d’Animation 3D et Effets Spéciaux
Découvrez les courts-métrages de nos étudiants en cycle professionnel Cinéma d’Animation 3D et Effets Spéciaux, sélectionnés et récompensés à travers les nombreux festivals mondiaux lors des mois de juillet et août 2025…
Allégeance
- Sélectionné au FESTIVAL LES NUITS MAGIQUES, France
Cartagène
- Sélectionné au festival ANIMAGE, Brésil
- Sélectionné au SPARK ANIMATION, Canada
Colis suspect
- Sélectionné au ANIMARTE Festival international d’animation étudiante, Brésil
- Sélectionné au festival international TAICHUNG, Taiwan
- Remporte le 3e prix du Film of the Year au ROOKIE AWARDS
Corail
- Sélectionné au ANIMARTE Festival international d’animation étudiante, Brésil
Coup de soleil
- Sélectionné au ANIMARTE Festival international d’animation étudiante, Brésil
- Sélectionné au FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE LA BANDE DESSINÉE ET DE L’ANIMATION, Norvège
Dawn
- Sélectionné au ALMAGRO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, Espagne
- Sélectionné au SAPPORO INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM FESTIVAL & MARKET, Japon
- Sélectionné au ANIMARTE Festival international d’animation étudiante, Brésil
- Sélectionné au SLASH Film Festival, Autriche
- Remporte le 2e prix du Film of the Year au ROOKIE AWARDS
El Dodorado
- Sélectionné au Festival international CINÉMA SEDICICORTO FORLÌ, Italie
- Sélectionné au ANIMARTE Festival international d’animation étudiante, Brésil
- Sélectionné au FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE LA BANDE DESSINÉE ET DE L’ANIMATION, Norvège
- Sélectionné au ANIMARE FESTIVAL, Italie
Equinox
- Sélectionné au ANIMARTE Festival international d’animation étudiante, Brésil
Inner
- Sélectionné au ANIMARTE Festival international d’animation étudiante, Brésil
Johanne
- Sélectionné au ANIMARTE Festival international d’animation étudiante, Brésil
L’Armure
- Sélectionné au ANIMARTE Festival international d’animation étudiante, Brésil
- Sélectionné au FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE LA BANDE DESSINÉE ET DE L’ANIMATION, Norvège
Les Lucioles
- Remporte le Best Animated Short, le Best Director, le Best Sound Design et le Best Original Score (4 prix !) au TOUCHSTONE INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL, USA
- Sélectionné au ARTE MARE Festival, Corse
- Sélectionné au Canlandıranlar festival, Turquie
Quack !
- Sélectionné au Festival international CINÉMA SEDICICORTO FORLÌ, Italie
- Sélectionné au ANIMARTE Festival international d’animation étudiante, Brésil
- Sélectionné au festival AESTHETICA, Royaume-Uni
Red
- Sélectionné au ANIMARTE Festival international d’animation étudiante, Brésil
- Sélectionné au FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE LA BANDE DESSINÉE ET DE L’ANIMATION, Norvège
Reven
- Remporte la Mention Honorable pour le Signor Rossi et le Signor Rossi Audience Award au festival CARTOON CLUB RIMINI, Italie
- Sélectionné au festival COURTS SUR LA VILLE, France
- Sélectionné au ANIMATOR FEST / EUROPEAN YOUTH FESTIVAL OF ANIMATED FILM, Serbie
- Sélectionné au FESTIVAL LES NUITS MAGIQUES, France
Rushmore
- Sélectionné au ATHENS FILM FESTIVAL, USA
- Sélectionné au ANIMATOR FEST / EUROPEAN YOUTH FESTIVAL OF ANIMATED FILM, Serbie
- Sélectionné au SPARK ANIMATION, Canada
Sleeping With The Fishes
- Remporte la 5e place au Film of the Year au ROOKIE AWARDS
Tailless
- Sélectionné au Festival international CINÉMA SEDICICORTO FORLÌ, Italie
- Sélectionné au ANIMARTE Festival international d’animation étudiante, Brésil
Trash
- Sélectionné au festival international TIRANA, Albanie
- Remporte le prix BEST ANIMATION 2025 au ANDARAS TRAVELLING FILM FESTIVAL, Italie
- Sélectionné au ALMAGRO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, Espagne
- Sélectionné au SAIRAI Sanya Arts Festiva, Japon
- Sélectionné au EDINBURGH SHORT FILM FESTIVAL, Royaume-Uni
- Sélectionné au NEW CHITOSE AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL ANIMATION FESTIVAL, Japon
- Sélectionné au ENCOUNTERS FILM FESTIVAL, Royaume-Uni
- Remporte le 1e prix du Film of the Year au ROOKIE AWARDS
-
-
-
-
-
-
