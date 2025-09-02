Lire la vidéo

Point sur les sélections des films d’animation 3D pour juillet et aout 2025

Découvrez les courts-métrages de nos étudiants en cycle professionnel Cinéma d’Animation 3D et Effets Spéciaux, sélectionnés et récompensés à travers les nombreux festivals mondiaux lors des mois de juillet et août 2025…

Allégeance 

  • Sélectionné au FESTIVAL LES NUITS MAGIQUES, France
extrait film 3d 2024 allégeance
Allégeance - ESMA 2024

Cartagène

  • Sélectionné au festival ANIMAGE, Brésil
  • Sélectionné au SPARK ANIMATION, Canada
miniature à venir
Catragène - ESMA 2024

Colis suspect

  • Sélectionné au ANIMARTE Festival international d’animation étudiante, Brésil
  • Sélectionné au festival international TAICHUNG, Taiwan
  • Remporte le 3e prix du Film of the Year au ROOKIE AWARDS
extrait film colis suspect
Colis Suspect- ESMA 2024

Corail

  • Sélectionné au ANIMARTE Festival international d’animation étudiante, Brésil
extrait film corail esma 2024 3d
Corail - ESMA 2024

Coup de soleil

  • Sélectionné au ANIMARTE Festival international d’animation étudiante, Brésil
  • Sélectionné au FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE LA BANDE DESSINÉE ET DE L’ANIMATION, Norvège
extrait film coup de soleil esma 3d 2024
Coup de Soleil - ESMA 2024

Dawn

  • Sélectionné au ALMAGRO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, Espagne
  • Sélectionné au SAPPORO INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM FESTIVAL & MARKET, Japon
  • Sélectionné au ANIMARTE Festival international d’animation étudiante, Brésil
  • Sélectionné au SLASH Film Festival, Autriche
  • Remporte le 2e prix du Film of the Year au ROOKIE AWARDS
dawn extrait
Dawn - ESMA 2024

El Dodorado

  • Sélectionné au Festival international CINÉMA SEDICICORTO FORLÌ, Italie
  • Sélectionné au ANIMARTE Festival international d’animation étudiante, Brésil
  • Sélectionné au FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE LA BANDE DESSINÉE ET DE L’ANIMATION, Norvège
  • Sélectionné au ANIMARE FESTIVAL, Italie
extrait film 3d 2024 el dodorado
El Dodorado - ESMA 2024

Equinox

  • Sélectionné au ANIMARTE Festival international d’animation étudiante, Brésil
extrait film 3d 2024 equinox
Equinox - ESMA 2024

Inner

  • Sélectionné au ANIMARTE Festival international d’animation étudiante, Brésil
extrait film 3d 2024 inner
Inner - ESMA 2024

Johanne 

  • Sélectionné au ANIMARTE Festival international d’animation étudiante, Brésil
extrait film 3d 2024 johanne
Johanne - ESMA 2024

L’Armure

  • Sélectionné au ANIMARTE Festival international d’animation étudiante, Brésil
  • Sélectionné au FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE LA BANDE DESSINÉE ET DE L’ANIMATION, Norvège
extrait film l'amrure 3d 2024
L'Armure- ESMA 2024

Les Lucioles

  • Remporte le Best Animated Short, le Best Director, le Best Sound Design et le Best Original Score (4 prix !) au TOUCHSTONE INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL, USA
  • Sélectionné au ARTE MARE Festival, Corse
  • Sélectionné au  Canlandıranlar festival, Turquie
extrait film 3d 2024 esma les lucioles
Les Lucioles - ESMA 2024

Quack ! 

  • Sélectionné au Festival international CINÉMA SEDICICORTO FORLÌ, Italie
  • Sélectionné au ANIMARTE Festival international d’animation étudiante, Brésil
  • Sélectionné au festival AESTHETICA, Royaume-Uni
extrait film 3d 2024 quack
Quack !- ESMA 2024

Red

  • Sélectionné au ANIMARTE Festival international d’animation étudiante, Brésil
  • Sélectionné au FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE LA BANDE DESSINÉE ET DE L’ANIMATION, Norvège
extrait film esma 2024 3d red
Red- ESMA 2024

Reven

  • Remporte la  Mention Honorable pour le Signor Rossi et le Signor Rossi Audience Award au festival CARTOON CLUB RIMINI, Italie
  • Sélectionné au festival COURTS SUR LA VILLE, France
  • Sélectionné au ANIMATOR FEST / EUROPEAN YOUTH FESTIVAL OF ANIMATED FILM, Serbie
  • Sélectionné au FESTIVAL LES NUITS MAGIQUES, France
extrait film 3d 2024 reven
Reven - ESMA 2024

Rushmore

  • Sélectionné au ATHENS FILM FESTIVAL, USA
  • Sélectionné au ANIMATOR FEST / EUROPEAN YOUTH FESTIVAL OF ANIMATED FILM, Serbie
  • Sélectionné au SPARK ANIMATION, Canada
extrait film 3d 2024 esma rush more
Rusmore - ESMA 2024

Sleeping With The Fishes

  • Remporte la 5e place au Film of the Year au ROOKIE AWARDS
extrait film 3d 2024 sleeping with the fishes
Sleeping with the Fishes - ESMA 2024

Tailless

  • Sélectionné au Festival international CINÉMA SEDICICORTO FORLÌ, Italie
  • Sélectionné au ANIMARTE Festival international d’animation étudiante, Brésil
tailless extrait film 3d 2024 esma
Tailless - ESMA 2024

Trash

  • Sélectionné au festival international TIRANA, Albanie
  • Remporte le prix  BEST ANIMATION 2025 au ANDARAS TRAVELLING FILM FESTIVAL, Italie
  • Sélectionné au ALMAGRO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, Espagne
  • Sélectionné au SAIRAI Sanya Arts Festiva, Japon
  • Sélectionné au EDINBURGH SHORT FILM FESTIVAL, Royaume-Uni
  • Sélectionné au NEW CHITOSE AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL ANIMATION FESTIVAL, Japon
  • Sélectionné au ENCOUNTERS FILM FESTIVAL, Royaume-Uni
  • Remporte le 1e prix du Film of the Year au ROOKIE AWARDS
trash extrait 2
Trash - ESMA 2024

